World webinar denounces Israeli aggression against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Journalists and international experts from around the world have called upon the international community to unite and act against human rights violations in Palestinian. They demanded immediate halt to the atrocities of Israel and suggested taking the case of attacks on innocent people and media outlets to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

They were speaking at a webinar titled “Israeli Aggression against Humanity, Press Freedom and Our Responsibility” organized by National Press Club to show solidarity with the Palestinians. The webinar was live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter and addressed by a large number of prominent speakers from across the globe. The seminar was hosted by Secretary General National Press Club Anwar Raza and Vice President Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists Myra Imran.

The speakers said that for 73 years, the international community has been watching silently the brutalities and violence of Israeli forces. They urged those who believe in humanity and human rights to come out on streets and press their governments to take side with the weak and the victim to protect the lives and rights of Palestinians.

The webinar started with the introductory comments by Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi who expressed disappointment over the reaction of Muslim countries and stressed more reliance on the citizen’s activism. He suggested taking the cases of Israel’s aggression against media in the International Court of Justice.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Arab Medical Union and former Minister of Health and Minister of Youth and Sports Palestine Basem Naim thanked Pakistani people and the government for always supporting the Palestinian cause. He said that more than 250 Palestinians have been martyred with 63 children among them. The vaccination center has been bombed and attacks continue on the infrastructure of basic needs of people.

As social media activist and Operations Manager of “We Are Not Numbers Palestine” Asmaa Tayeh spoke at the seminar during which the sound of fighter jets bombing Gaza could be clearly heard by the participants. She talked about the life of Palestinians and condition of basic facilities. She demanded the world to speak up and stand for the Palestinians suffering from the hands of Israel for the last 73 years.

Head of Israeli Colonial Department at Vision Centre for Political Development, Istanbul, Feras Ali Qawasmeh suggested media to enhance pressure on the governments and international community regarding their responsibility towards oppressed Palestinian people.

Director General League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds Dr Mohammad Makram Balawi urged media to confirm facts and brutal events with the Palestinian journalists and experts as the western media is reporting the whole situation in a biased way. He also gave tips to Pakistani journalists regarding the use of words and terms while reporting pieces on Palestinian situation.