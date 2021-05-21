Buzdar frontline lieutenant of PM: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid met with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar at his office Thursday.

Sh Rashid termed the CM frontline lieutenant of PM Imran Khan, saying he would stand by him. “The PTI government is stronger than before under PM Imran Khan. Ups and downs are a routine in politics and there is no element of anxiety”, he maintained. “Those making prognostications will face defeat as before. The Punjab government is solving the problems of Rawalpindi on priority basis and the law and order situation is satisfactory,” he added.