Pakistan will go bankrupt if PM Imran completes term: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had spent his time in office touring the world, begging bowl in hand to get alms for Pakistan.

“The myopic and short sighted policies of the prime minister had brought Pakistan on the verge of devastation and there is a very clear and present danger that the country will go bankrupt if the selected prime minister completes his five-year term. The damage being done to the country is so severe that it may take years for the following governments to undo it,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan had been reduced to a country surviving on the kindness of friendly nations as never before had our country been so dependent on aid and loans. “It is a travesty that we have gone from a country that demanded ‘trade not aid’ under former president Asif Ali Zardari, to a country that is constantly begging from Peter to pay Paul under this incompetent regime,” he said.

He said that the prime minister and his aides would soon follow in the footsteps of Pervez Musharraf and flee from the country, settling abroad with their ill-gotten gains.

He said the prime minister had misguided the youth with his fraudulent and deceptive slogans of change and the only thing he had succeeded in however was to insult and denigrate the aspirations and dreams of the youth. “Even today, the puppet prime minister is lying to the people when he says he inherited the economic crisis,” he said, adding that the fact is that his incompetence has driven the country’s economy to the brink of devastation.

He said though the people have realised that he is an imposter, imposed on the country through a rigged election. “The prime minister may pretend he can hide behind the COVID-19 pandemic, but even that can’t explain away why Pakistan’s economy is faring much worse than its neighbours,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said Imran Khan will go down as the most untrustworthy prime minister in the eyes of the masses. “He may have hoodwinked the youth, but they too see through his hollow slogans of change,” he said.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the thugs and mafias in the PTI-led federal government couldn’t enter their electoral constituencies fearing the wrath of their constituents. “Crippling inflation, unemployment, and poverty have left the people of Pakistan vulnerable,” he said.

He said the very foundation of Pakistan is buckling under the weight of the sheer incompetence that personifies PTI and not a single department has been spared the administrative, financial, and political fallout from the inept handling of the multitude of crises brought on by the PTI government.