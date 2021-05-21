Media varsity to be equipped with modern tech: Fawad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the media university would be equipped with all modern technologies.
"Media Uni will be a modern institution for animations, visuals, sounds and everything related to modern media," he said while sharing a tweet of British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis, who congratulated the minister on signing a partnership with a UK university.