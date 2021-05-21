Think before you speak

This refers to the article ‘Blunders and clarifications’ (May 19) by Muhammad Zubair. The writer has rightly suggested that the prime minister and the foreign minister must think twice before giving their statements on sensitive foreign issues. On many occasions, our leaders have made unnecessary comments on the ongoing disputes between two countries. It is important for our leaders to understand that in some cases, remaining silent turns out to be a better option.

Also, our politicians and other important personalities should realise that using the religion card to win the hearts of people can cause problems for leaders. One wonders why a majority of our leaders make religious arguments on sensitive matters, which may cause a difference of opinions in various segments of society.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA