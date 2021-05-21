FIH set to develop video game for android users

ISLAMABAD: In a virtual meeting ahead of the 47th FIH Congress, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approved its partnership with a gaming company for development of a hockey manager game that will be available on android mobile.

It has been planned to release the game globally before the end of 2021 on Google Play and the App Store and it will be free to download.

Furthermore, the EB confirmed appointment of four new members for the Athletes’ Committee. Sreejesh Parattu (IND), Marlena Rybacha (POL), Mohamed Mea (RSA) and Matt Swann (AUS) will now be joining the committee. It also approved the appointment of Steve Horgan (USA) as the new Chair of the FIH Rules Committee, succeeding David Collier (England), whose term will be ending at the upcoming Congress.