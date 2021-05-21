Shields distributed

LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that medical staff who have risked their lives to treat patients suffering from a deadly epidemic like corona should be taken as angels who are working day and night in Pakistan and other parts of the world.

“These doctors, nurses and paramedics are in fact benefactor of humanity and their services would be remembered in golden words. The lab technicians are also playing a pivotal role in diagnosing the disease on which correct treatment has to be based,” PGMI Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said while distributing honorary shields at a function held at the Central Research Lab of LGH to encourage the staff concerned on completion of 55,000 PCR tests so far.

Dr Ghazala Ruby, director, Research Lab, Dr Abdul Aziz and other doctors were also present. The PGMI principal said coronavirus spreads rapidly from one person to the other. The disease is contagious so health professionals should take all precautionary measures to ensure their safety so that the virus cannot be transmitted from an infected person to a medical staff.