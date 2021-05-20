Suspected terrorist caught in raid

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly linked to a terrorist outfit. Police said the suspect, Omar Hayat, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off by a New Karachi Industrial Area police team along with a hand grenade.

During the initial course of interrogation, it was learnt that the suspect was associated with the terrorist outfit. Hayat, who had visited Afghanistan in 2013, did a diploma in electrical engineering from a prominent university in Karachi. Police have registered a case under the explosives act and initiated an investigation.

Man dies

A man wounded in a firing incident that took place over a property dispute in the Landhi area succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Police said 45-year-old man identified as Rahim Shah had been wounded in a firing incident during a clash between two groups at a Jirga held in Muzaffar Town within the limits of the Shah Latif police station late on Tuesday night. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, where he died on Wednesday.

Mugging bids

A woman and a man were wounded over offering resistance to mugging bids in Karachi on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Erum, daughter of Hussain, was wounded for resisting mugging bid in the Saeedabad area. She was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

Separately, 26-year-old man, identified as Haider Abbas, son of Muzaffar Ali, was injured in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police said that the incident took place when the man put up resistance to a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Man kills father

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a property dispute in New Karachi's Sector 11-D on Wednesday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy where he was identified as 60-year-old Hanif Ansari.

The New Karachi police said a clash occurred between the deceased and his son, Tahir, over a property dispute. The police arrested the suspect and initiated further investigation.

Man found dead

The body of a man was found in Khamiso Goth. The body was taken to the ASH where he was identified as 22-year-old Qurban, son of Din. The New Karachi Industrial Area police said the man was apparently tortured to death. Qurban left home along with his friends but never returned, the family told the police. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.