Thu May 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

American baseball coach due in Pakistan

Sports

Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

LAHORE: American baseball coach Brian Cory Furches is coming to Pakistan in June to train young Pakistani players.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball, said that due to the Covid-19, various international baseball events have been postponed.

Since under-12, -15 and -18 Asian Baseball Championships have been postponed, therefore, to maintain the training of young players for future events, according to the instructions of Shaukat Javed, Chairman PFB, the federation has asked Brian Cory Furches to visit Pakistan.

Fakhar said, “We have been calling foreign coaches in the past, who visited the baseball academies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

