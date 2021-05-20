PHF chief calls for open debate on proposed sports policy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has called for an open debate on each and every clause of the proposed national sports policy involving all the stakeholders including the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) before forwarding it to the prime minister for approval.

Talking to ‘The News’ following his meeting with the minister and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) director general Col (r) Asif Zaman, the PHF president suggested total consensus on the policy while covering all the sides.

“Instead of choosing path of confrontation, all the stakeholders must sit on one table and discuss pros and cons of the sports policy. The policy is aimed at shaping the future of Pakistan sports and as such it requires a thorough discussion involving all the stakeholders rather selected few.”

The PHF president also proposed involvement of the POA in the whole process.

“For every federation which is part of the Olympics, the POA and international game’s governing body holds importance. Ours every act is governed by the IOC and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) but at the same time we want cordial relations with the government so that we could team up to work for the promotion of sports. This all is only possible if we understand each other and create the ample space for better working. In this regard the POA’s role is very important. The government must discuss all the thorny issues with the NOC for a better understanding and implementation.”

Regarding government’s plan to establish an election commission to conduct future elections of the federations and constitute a judicial commission, Khokhar said the POA should be taken on board.

“We would only follow the POA and international bodies’ constitutions. However, the government may take up this issue with the POA and if both parties agree then something could be done in this respect.”

During the meeting, Khokhar also expressed his concerns over no support for hockey from the federal government in the recent past.

“Hockey has been left out of the PSB’s Board despite being the national sport. It is also not getting financial support from the federal government, making it difficult for the PHF to run its programs at the grassroots level.”

The minister was also reminded of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent direction that urged the provinces to help out the PHF.

“The prime minister had directed the provinces during my meeting with him to make all possible efforts to help out hockey. Punjab government was also directed to give National Hockey Stadium in Lahore to the PHF on lease, however nothing has been done so far in this regard.”

The PHF president added that he would submit his recommendations on the new sports policy if the government wanted him to do so.