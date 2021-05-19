close
Wed May 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

Local govts to spend two percent budget on sports

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

LAHORE: The city district governments will allocate two percent budget for the promotion of sports.

Local government secretary Noorul Amin Mengal has said that two percent of the budget for each financial year would be spent on sports.

According to Noorul Amin, the local governments in collaboration with the Punjab Sports Board will prepare a comprehensive plan for the use of the budget allocated for the promotion of sports.

The finance department has finalised the preparations for the budget for the next financial year.

