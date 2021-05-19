close
Wed May 19, 2021
AFP
May 19, 2021

Shippers call for coalition against Gulf of Guinea pirates

World

Lagos: Almost 100 international shipping and maritime companies have called for a coalition to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, where armed kidnappings of seafarers reached record levels last year. A key shipping route stretching from Senegal to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea has seen pirates, mostly Nigerians, attacking farther out to sea in more sophisticated, violent assaults on commercial ships.

