Wed May 19, 2021
AFP
May 19, 2021

Six stolen frescoes returned to Pompeii

World

Rome: Six frescoes hacked off from the ruins of ancient Roman villas years ago have been returned to the Pompeii archaeological park, Italian police said on Tuesday.

Three of them -- one depicting a cherub, another a female dancer and the third the head of a woman -- came from two ancient Roman houses in Stabia, a site a few kilometres from the main Pompeii excavations.

