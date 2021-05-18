PML-N to give tough time to govt in PA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided to give tough time to the government in the Punjab Assembly.

This was decided in a meeting of the PML-N Punjab Parliamentary Advisory Committee held under the chairmanship of PML-N Vice President and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz here on Monday.

The meeting participants congratulated Hamza on his release and paid tribute to the bravery with which he fought against the government during his imprisonment. Hamza while addressing the meeting said that a Rs 25 billion fraud was committed in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and this should be exposed in the assembly session. The meeting also decided to take up the issue of farmers who are backbone of development but are being ignored due to weak agricultural policies of the rulers.