JI announces countrywide rallies against Israel

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced countrywide rallies on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims and condemn the Israeli forces invasion on Gaza.

JI ameer Sirajul Haq said while talking to the media on Monday that rallies would be held in all major cities and urged people to participate wholeheartedly observing corona SOPs. He said JI has also established a Palestine Relief Fund and appealed to the masses to donate generously for providing medicines, food, water and relief supplies to the people of Gaza who were under siege for two weeks.

Sirajul Haq condemned the criminal silence of western powers and UN on Israel’s naked atrocities against the Palestinian people, terming it amount to backing Israeli aggression on unarmed civilians. He urged the Muslim rulers and particularly the government of Pakistan to develop a workable strategy to free people of Palestine and Kashmir from Israeli and Indian occupations and use the OIC platform effectively to attain the objective.

He said India and US were openly supporting systematic crimes of illegitimate Zionist state. He said Israeli hostilities entered seventh day and the Israel forces violated the sanctity of holiest sites but the Muslim rulers failed to convey a strong message to Israel and stop its barbaric acts.He said Pakistan had to lead the Muslim world but the ruling elite destroyed the country, leaving its economy and institutions in worst situation.