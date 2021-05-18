One more dies of covid in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The fatalities from Covid-19 reached 99 in the Nowshera district as another patient died of the deadly virus here on Monday.

Briefing media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen said that a Covid-19 infected patient, who was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, died while battling for life for the last several days.

He said that more suspected patients had reported positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 5,110.The deputy commissioner said that 3,588 Covid-19 patients had recovered after receiving medical treatment in the district so far.

The official added that the number of the coronavirus-infected patients was increasing as people were not following the SOPs against the viral infection. The district administration also sealed 14 more shops, imposed a heavy fine on three and issued a warning to 25 other shop owners for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced to protect people from coronavirus.The deputy commissioner appealed to the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spiral of the Covid-19 pandemic and save precious lives.