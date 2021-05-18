Governor seeks suggestions to resolve varsities financial issues

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Monday said that the financial issues faced by the public sectors universities would be solved permanently through comprehensive and workable strategies.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Governor’s House to discuss the financial crisis faced by universities. Secretary, Higher Education Department Daud Khan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar Dr Muhammad Idrees, Vice-Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology in Peshawar, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice-Chancellor, Islamia College University Dr Gul Majeed Khan, and others attended the meeting, said an official handout.

The governor directed the vice-chancellors of University of Peshawar, Agriculture University, Islamia College University and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar to make suggestions in consultation with the Higher Education Commission and Higher Education Department to resolve the financial problems once and for all.

He added that financial issues of the universities situated in Peshawar would be solved as a special case.Expressing concern over the financial crisis in the Islamia College University, he directed the authorities concerned to submit details of the assets and land of Islamia College within a week.

He assured that the case for provision of supplementary grant for the University of Peshawar would be discussed at relevant forums.The governor said being the chancellor, he was committed to helping the institutions in providing quality education to the young generation. Shah Farman admitted that some vice-chancellors were taking decisions in the best interests of their institutions.