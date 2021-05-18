JI alleges US vying for military bases in Pakistan

CHARSADDA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has said that his party would resist tooth and nail the move to give military bases to the United States in Pakistan on the alleged demand of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy closest relations but the rulers would not be allowed to fulfil the latter’s demand for the military bases for the US in our country,” the senator made it clear while talking to media here on Monday.

JI district chief Misbahullah, general secretary Haroon Khan, Zahoor Ahmad Zarifkhel, Akbar Khan and others were also present.He said that the US was withdrawing troops from Afghanistan but now wanted military bases in Pakistan for surveillance of the situation in the neighbouring country.

The JI leader feared that Pakistan would face numerous problems if it repeated the past mistake of becoming a US ally in the so-called war on terror.He condemned the ongoing Israeli brutalities against Palestinians, saying that the Muslim rulers even did not have the courage to raise voice in support of the oppressed Palestinians.

The JI leader criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its silence over the atrocities Israel was committing against the unarmed Palestinians by.He was critical of Saudi Arabia for silently watching the bloodbath of Palestinians in the Israeli airstrikes and flayed the US for protecting Israel at the United Nations.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the time had come to wage a holy war against Israel. He called for requisition of a joint session of Parliament and demanded a unanimous resolution against Israel and devising a future line of action in the wake of more air raids in occupied Palestine.

The senator said that his party would hold a million march ‘Labaik al-Quds’ in Peshawar on May 30 to express solidarity with the Palestinians, adding JI chief Sirajul Haq would address the participants of the march.