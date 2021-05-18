close
Tue May 18, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

Shadab, Shaheen doubtful for The Hundred

Sports

Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s participation in The Hundred in England has become doubtful.

According to sources, the dates of the event are in clash with Pakistan team’s tour of the West Indies, so they are unlikely to participate in the event. Shadab has been hired by Southern Browne and Shaheen by Birmingham Phoenix.

Pacer Mohammad Amir, who has retired from international cricket, will represent London Spirit. Pakistan team will tour the West Indies from July 21 to August 24 to play five T20 Internationals and two Tests. The tour, which will take place following the ODI and T20I series in England, will commence on July 27.

