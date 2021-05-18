Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said severe cyclonic storm (TAUKTAE) was present over East Central Arabian Sea and likely to move North-Northwest ward. A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm rain/gusty winds (with isolated heavy fall) were expected in southeastern & central Sindh. Highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Chhor where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 39.4°C and minimum was 24.5°C.