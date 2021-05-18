Preservation of museums stressed

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism & Archaeology Asif Mahmood has stressed on the need of preservation and restoration of treasure trove of the past placed at various museums.

In his message regarding “International Museum Day”, today (Tuesday), he said the Punjab government had initiated a comprehensive project to establish new museums besides restoration of existing ones. “New museums established at Kalar Kahar and Gujrat while a state-of-the-art auditorium has been set up at Harappa museum”, he said.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) observed International Museum Day in 1977. The organisation chooses a different theme for the day and coordinates every year. Some of the themes include globalisation, indigenous peoples, bridging cultural gaps and caring for the environment. “The Future of Museums: Recover and Re-imagine” is the theme selected for the year 2021. The Adviser quoting the theme said the Punjab government was already acting upon this theme in letter and spirit. He said that in next phase, museum at Multan will be established. “Commissioner Multan was taking keen interest in setting up museum at Damdama”, praised the Adviser. Rohtas Fort Museum also will be refurbished with the help of PTEGP (Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project), he said. Asif Mahmood said that work on new auditorium at Taxila Museum was in progress while

Lahore Fort Museum Galleries were also being upgraded phase wise. “Let us join hands to save our past and keep it more preserved for the generations to come”, resolved the Adviser. The Secretary Tourism & Archaeology Department (TAD) Ehsan Bhutta said that museums were a major source of inspiration for young generations and worked as bridge between past and present. Executive Committee led by Chief Secretary Punjab approved heritage fund worth Rs39.4 million for upgradation, restoration, illumination, air-conditioning system and humidity control for galleries at Lahore Fort”, he said.