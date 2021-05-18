The PTI-led government has wasted the first half of its constitutional tenure of five years in unproductive matters such as going against its opponents. Had it acted wisely and focused on delivering on its pre-election commitments since the first day of its government, Pakistan would have witnessed the highly touted change by now.

PM Imran Khan needs to take decisions that benefit people. Pakistanis voted for the PTI because they wanted to see the promised change. The ruling party should stop cursing the previous governments for the country’s problems.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad