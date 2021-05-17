Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at community hospital

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department and the community of the Jamiat Punjabi Saudagaran-e-Delhi (JPSD) have joined hands to establish a free-of-charge Covid-19 vaccination centre at the latter’s hospital in Karachi’s Delhi Colony.

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the new coronavirus vaccination centre on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that free facilities to inoculate people against the coronavirus are present in Karachi and elsewhere in the province as well.

Wahab said that the new vaccination facility would be helpful in inoculating the residents of Delhi Colony as well as the adjoining residential localities of the city. He said that everyone is under a solemn obligation to get vaccinated against the coronavirus for ensuring the protection of public health.

He expressed gratitude to the JPSD for extending support to the provincial government by reserving space at their community hospital to help set up another vaccination centre in the city. He said that the Sindh government would continue to supply vaccines to the newly established inoculation facility.

He also said that the impression that Covid-19 vaccines could cause harm needed to be nullified in order to secure victory in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Wahab, who is also the Sindh chief minister’s law and environment adviser, said that every doctor had been emphasising that vaccination was the only viable way out of the Covid-19 crisis.

He thanked youngsters and senior citizens in lending support to the government’s efforts against Covid-19. He said that there was no harm in getting jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine because all the rumours about it were false.

He also said that the use of face masks by everyone was as necessary as was the need to get vaccinated against the deadly viral disease.The adviser said that the Sindh government immediately required 10 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He said that they were even willing to pay the federal government to get 10 million more vaccines.