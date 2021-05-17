83.7pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan Division

MULTAN: The Food Department has procured 534,446 metric ton wheat against the set target of 638,507 metric ton across the division which is 83.7 percent. Total 589,202 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among the wheat growers so far which was 92.3 percent of the total target.

According to Food Department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1,800 per mound was under way in a transparent manner across the division. All facilities were being extended to the wheat growers at procurement centres.