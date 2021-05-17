PM’s Saudi Arabia visit: PPP demands govt for taking parliament into confidence

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has demanded the government for taking Parliament into confidence on the official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia.

“There are conflicting reports coming on prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia so the government should take the Parliament into confidence and bring all the details and agreements before the Parliament,” said PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari. He said the Parliament should be informed what discussion took place on Kashmir. “Reports are also emerging about the back channel talks with India and if there was any backdoor dialogue with India then the Parliament should also be taken into confidence on it,” he added. He said questions were being raised on country’s flawed foreign policy. Bukhari said the government has paralysed the Parliament and the PPP will not allow the government to bypass the Parliament on matters of national importance.