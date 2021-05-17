close
Mon May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021

Rain likely today

Islamabad

A
APP
May 17, 2021

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicted moderate rain from today (Monday) in the federal capital.

Talking to this agency, PMD spokesman Dr. Khalid Malik said it would also grip the Azad Jammu and Kashmir side upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, south Punjab, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

It would turn weather pleasant and would reduce the temperature in most parts of the country.

