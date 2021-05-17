PCB gets green signal for PSL matches in UAE

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received a green signal for holding the remaining 20 matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, it is not clear yet whether the matches will be played in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. The UAE authorities have made it mandatory for all players and officials to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Sources revealed that all the players will undergo corona test on May 18 from the nearest laboratory, and in case of negative corona test, the players will submit their passports.

Only 14 matches of the tournament had been played when coronavirus hit some of the participants. Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi led the points table with six points each. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars also had six points each but had played only four matches.