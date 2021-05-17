Sarwar blasts Opp for halting development

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the opposition’s politics is halting the country's development but Prime Minister Imran Khan will not back down from his principled stance.

Those who remain silent spectators to Palestinian genocide are no less than criminals. The increase in exports to the European Union is a testament to the government’s successful economic policies.

The governor was talking to PTI MNAs Karamat Khokhar, Rahat Amanullah, MPAs Amin Chaudhry, Malik Nadeem Bara and Chief Minister's Coordinator Aun Chaudhry among others at Governor’s House here on Sunday.

The meeting discussed political and governmental issues whereas Chaudhry Sarwar said that unfortunately the opposition was unable to tolerate the development and stability of the country but the people of Pakistan stand with the government. The promises made with the nation will be fulfilled and practical steps are being taken to overcome the problems of inflation and unemployment.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction in the economic sector and despite the corona outbreak, Pakistan's exports to European countries had increased. The world institutions, including the World Bank are acknowledging the implementation of transparency and merit in government’s initiatives like the Ehsaas Programme. While condemning the human rights and international law abuse in Palestine, the governor called out the international organisations, including the United Nations for keeping a mum on the worsening condition of Palestine. He said there was no doubt that terrorist Israel had crossed all the boundaries of inhumanity. The world must break its silence on the atrocities committed by Israel, adding that Pakistan stands with their Palestinian brethren and will continue to support their just right to freedom and self-determination, he maintained.