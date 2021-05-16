Better PM should focus on counting Fitrana money: Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said those people are talking of placing the name of Shahbaz Sharif on the exit control list who themselves should on the ECL.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan should focus on counting the Fitrana and Zakat money instead of wasting his energies on attempts to stop Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif foreign visits.

He said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar should count the charitable sacks of rice and both of them should go to the court every day instead of shouting and screaming.

The Hudaibiya case came to the mind after 56 companies lost more than their assets, he said adding that the Supreme Court had already rejected a review appeal in the case. In that case, Shahzad Akbar would face more humiliation.