2,900 security personnel perform duties on Eid

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police finalized a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Eidul Fitr besides augmenting the security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

The security plan was finalised by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar. More than 2,900 security personnel including four SPs, 12 ASPs/DSPs and volunteers performed security duties and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer supervised all arrangements.

DIG (Operations) directed to ensure strict security measures outside all mosques, imambargahs, exit and entry points of the city. Islamabad police ensured fool proof security arrangements on the occasion and police commandos were deployed for patrolling in the city.

Police officials also assigned security duties in this connection at mosques and Imambargahs. The bomb disposal squad conducted checking of various areas and parking did not allow near worship places or congregation.

Policemen ensured implementation on SOPs issued by the government during ongoing COVID-19 phase while general hold up was also conducted in the city. SSP (Operations) appealed the citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and keep identification documents with them during travel.

He asked to ensure cooperation with the policemen performing duties as they are performing for the safety of people.

SSP (Operations) said that crackdown on beggars also remained continue and special squads were active to curb this menace.

Police teams were constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas. SSP (Operations) said that protection to the lives and property of the citizens was ensured and strict action was taken against those involved in aerial firing or anti-social activities.