Eid again with a difference!

Islamabad : This year around too, Pakistanis and Muslims all around the world experienced the second Eidul Fitr in COVID situation. The government came up with more restrictions before Eid to restrict the gathering of public in markets.

There was a strict ban on tourism and inter-provincial transport to flat the curve of mounting coronavirus cases during the Eidul Fitr holiday.

There was a strict check by the concerned authorities and often raids were conducted to make sure the shopkeepers comply with the government orders. There were many who pull down the shutters and secretly carry out regular business beyond the allocated time that is 6 p.m.

Earlier, there used to huge rush in Parks like F-9 Park, Jinnah Park, Lake View Park and Ayub Park that used to choke down because of Eid rush. But this year, those people who remained in the city celebrated Eid with their family in houses as the parks were closed. This time around all the tourist resorts, hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, parks, beaches, and other public places would remain closed till 16th.

Saba Sheikh a housewife said that we always used to visit Murree and Nathialgali for Eid but this time because of the lockdown we were unable to visit the scenic mountains.

All the local tourists used to visit Swat, and northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, which attract hundreds of thousands of tourists from across the country during Eid holidays, also remain closed.

Naveed Parvaiz another housewife said that usually we celebrate by lavish daytime feasts and huge gatherings, but this time we complied with the SOPs and have limited gatherings. “We followed the guidelines issued by the government, only then we could overcome this deadly virus. There will be many happy moments in our lives if we save our lives first,” she said.

The children are more excited for Eid celebrations as always, but they also understand the importance of masks while going outside for shopping. Salaar a student demands her mother to get him a matching superhero mask with his Eid suit.

Though the big marts and grocery shops closes at 6 p.m daily, there is a huge rush on these shops for last minute shopping for Eid. Chicken rates skyrocketed in the last week before Eid and still it is not being sold according to the DC rate list.

The health authorities and NCOC has warned of a situation similar to the situation in India if we don’t restrict our mobility. Black Fungus, the new strain of Corona Virus has already been diagnosed in Pakistan and if we don’t take precautions, the situation in Pakistan can get serious.

All the vaccination centres remained close in first two days of Eid and the vaccinations started from the third day of Eid. The health officials have advised all citizens to get registered for the vaccinations.

Syeda Ayesha a consultant in hospital said that we understand this Eid was different but we would have more Eids to celebrate if we wear masks, restrict our mobility to save our and others lives.