Shahbaz, Maryam grieved over death of Farooq Qaiser

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz have expressed grief over the death of Farooq Qaiser alias Uncle Sargam.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Shahbaz said that he was a great creator, positive thinking artist and entertained people with humour and satire.

He said Farooq Qaiser was not only shared joy and laughter on the faces of children with his humour throughout his life but also gave great lessons to adults with his satire. “Uncle Sargam became his introduction which became equally popular among children and adults,” Shahbaz said adding the loss of Farooq Qaiser can hardly be fulfilled and termed him as a legend.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high position in Paradise and give patience to his family.

Similarly, PML-N Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also expressed condolence over the sad demise of Farooq Qaiser and said he was a true artist who was popular among both children and elders.