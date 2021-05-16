Closure of schools, colleges extended till 23rd

LAHORE : In the wake of prevailing COVID-19 conditions, all public and private sector schools and colleges in Punjab will remain closed in all 36 districts of the province till May 23, 2021

Both the School Education Department (SED) Punjab and the Higher Education Department (HED) have issued notifications regarding extension in the closure of education institutions across the province till May 23, 2021. Earlier on April 27, 2021, the government had announced the closure of education institutions till Eid ul Fitr in Punjab. Meanwhile, a review meeting will be held by the NCOC on May 18 for further action.