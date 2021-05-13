Ministry to pursue low carbon-growth pathway to improve air quality

ISLAMABAD: The climate change ministry would vigorously pursue a low carbon-growth pathway to improve air quality in major cities of Pakistan in next ten years.

According to the details, the ministry would approach the provincial governments and find out means and ways to fully implement the recommendations given in the National Climate Change Policy to improve air quality by reducing carbon emission in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fossil fuel combustion accounts for more than 90 percent of total CO2 and emission of 40 percent of the overall Green House Gases (GHG) in the country. The federal government in coordination with the provincial governments will foster the use of railways, modernize the trucking sector by increasing trucks’ weight, improve the efficiency of motorized vehicles, promote mass transit, reduce congestion on roads and highways and in urban metropolitan centres and promote non-motorized transport. An official said fuel switching from coal, fuel oil, or diesel to natural gas has a potential to bring about substantial improvements in local air quality, as well as GHG mitigation. “The provinces still lack conducive policy environment for business and industry to promote resource efficiency, ·generate low waste and toxic materials and strive for carbon neutrality,” he said.