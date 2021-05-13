Vaccine registration for 30-39 age group opens from Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis aged 30 and above will be able to get themselves registered for the coronavirus vaccine from Sunday, May 16. This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Wednesday. In a tweet, Umar explained that the government had decided to open registrations for another age group as the vaccine supply in Pakistan continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day. "Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens," he tweeted.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country.

The vaccine registration for the age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country.

Vaccination centres are vaccinating people in two shifts during Ramadan, the NCOC had earlier stated.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.