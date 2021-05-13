Imran, Erdogan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received a telephone call from the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss several issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Turkey.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on Israel's atrocious attack during the month of Ramazan on the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers inside as well as on Gaza, violating all norms of humanity and international law.

They vowed to work together, especially at the United Nations, in jointly mobilising the international community to help stop these attacks.

The regional security situation also came under discussion between the two leaders. Appreciating Turkey’s role, Prime Minister Khan stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and added that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both leaders discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey would continue.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and vowed Pakistan’s resolute commitment to the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as defence of the Two Holy Mosques. The prime minister profoundly thanked the Saudi King for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the auspicious opportunity to allow the delegation to enter the Holy Ka'aba and the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), and congratulated him on the success of the visit.

Recalling his recent meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, he reaffirmed the strong brotherly relations between the two countries, and conveyed the deep reverence, which Pakistan accorded to the Saudi leadership.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral significance and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Imran Khan further commended the Kingdom’s role as the leader of Muslim Ummah and also underscored its contribution to the promotion of regional peace.

He expressed concerns on the latest situation in Palestine and condemned Israeli forces' heinous attack during the month of Ramazan on the Palestinians in and outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying all norms of humanity and international law.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister extended invitation to King Salman to visit Pakistan.

It was also agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, facing Israeli oppression and tyranny, by saying I am PM of Pakistan and we stand with Palestine.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “I am PM of Pakistan and we stand with the Palestine”. He also shared the hash tags of 'We Stand with Gaza' and 'We Stand with Palestine'. He shared a post of famous linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky on the plight of Palestinians.

Noam Chomsky writes, “You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back”. He also writes, “Free Palestine”.

On May 9, while the prime minister was on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, he tweeted, “strongly condemn Israeli forces' attack especially during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & international law”.

The premier wrote, “We reiterate support for Palestinian people. International community must take immediately action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights”.

The prime minister participated in the trending Twitter campaign #We Stand with Palestine and #We Stand with Gaza by posting a single-line loud and clear message in support of Palestinians.