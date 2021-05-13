PDM will support GDA candidate against PPP in Badin bypolls

ISLAMABAD: The parties constitute Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will support Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Shahid Virk against Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Dada Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto in bye elections for Sindh Assembly seat PS-70 Badin-1 (Matali) where the polling will take place on 20th May.

The seat was fallen vacant due to the death of Dada Abdullah’s father PPP member Bashir Ahmad Halepoto on 24th March this year. It will be last bye polls of the current series which were started by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after lapse of about one year. The commission stalled the holding of bye elections due to corona pandemic.

Interestingly all the bye elections were won by the opposition parties except one in erstwhile tribal areas. Well-placed political sources told The News that ruling PTI after suffering consecutive defeats in the bye elections, has decided not to field a candidate in the contest for Badin elections. The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) is likely to support the JUI-F candidate against the PPP in the constituency. The sources pointed out that all anti-PPP parties are rallying around the JUI-F in political arena which is also supporting GDA candidate in Badin contest.