Police kill criminal in encounter; robbers take away Rs2.5 lac from workers

SUKKUR: The police shot dead a criminal after an encounter here on Wednesday, while in another incident, robbers took away Rs250,000 from the workers of a medicine company.

Reports said the police shot dead a criminal after an encounter in the limits of Tamachani Police Station at the Link Road Kando Wah on Wednesday, when the criminals resorted to firing at the police party. SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo said that a gang of robbers were busy robbing commuters and passersby when the police intercepted them. During the encounter, one of the criminals was killed, who was later identified as Bhoro Jatoi wanted in 11 different cases of robberies and other heinous crimes. The police officials said a TT pistol and ammunition were recovered from the deceased criminal while his other accomplices managed to escape.Meanwhile, in a robbery incident, robbers took away Rs250,000 from the workers of a medicine company in Khairpur. Reports said at Shah Hussain Bypass in Khairpur, robbers intercepted workers of a private medicine company, when they were on their way to Sukkur after recovering the bills from local medical stores.