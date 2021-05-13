Yasmin visits Mayo Hospital corona unit

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Mayo Hospital Corona Monitoring Unit on Wednesday to monitor performance of the unit. Present on the occasion were Consultant Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Professor Dr Saqib Saeed, Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar and other officials. Professor Asad Aslam Khan and Dr Iftikhar gave briefing to the minister about reserved beds, ventilators and Oxygen availability.

Later, the minister visited Vaccination Centre at Sabzazar along with Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Captain (r) Usman Younis. The minister said that the government was monitoring corona situation closely and continuously increasing the number of vaccination centres. In Punjab, 236 centres and in Lahore seven centres were functional, she mentioned.

The vaccine was being administered as per NCOC guidelines, she added. She said that government was using top quality and safe vaccine while adequate amount of vaccine was available in Punjab. "We have started vaccination of people of over 40 years of age," she added. The staff members and counters have been increased. The number of people being vaccinated would be doubled very soon, she maintained.

265,362 patients recover: Around 265,362 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments while 2215 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours. This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab on Wednesday.

Secretary SHC&MED said that 7479 beds were reserved in all govt hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4980 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1623 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1011 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3307 beds in Isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2601 beds were vacant. However, 424 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 324 beds are unoccupied.