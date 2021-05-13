People advised to offer Eid prayers in open grounds

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has appealed to the public to offer the Eidul Fitr prayers in open grounds.

He gave the advice on Wednesday while talking to the media after visiting several parts of Karachi to inspect the sanitation arrangements made there ahead of the festival. He said that preferably two to three congregations of the Eidul Fitr prayers should be held at a single venue. He also advised the people to avoid embracing one another to exchange Eid greetings.

Shah said the residents of the urban parts of the province should not visit the rural areas, and likewise, those living in villages should not visit towns and cities on Eid.