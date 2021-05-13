Bike-lifter held

Islamabad: The Aabpara Police held a wanted member of a bike lifting gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, the police spokesman said.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer assigned a task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters.

Following his directions, SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Raja Tahir Hussain including SHO Aabpara police station Saleem Raza, Sub-Inspector Gul Khan, and others.

This team apprehended a bike lifter red-handed identified as Usama bin Akhtar, a resident of G-7/4 Islamabad, and recovered five stolen motorbikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance of the Police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.