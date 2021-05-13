Violent attacks

The recent attack by Israeli forces on unarmed worshipers in the al-Aqsa mosque compound and the subsequent air strikes have exposed the barbarity of Israel. The government of Israel can never justify these horrific actions that have violated all international laws. What is deeply concerning, however, is the criminal silence of the Muslim world. A few months ago, a majority of countries took steps to strengthen diplomatic ties with Israel. It is shocking that these countries have conveniently turned a blind eye to these atrocities.

Every Muslim-majority country should speak up for Palestine. Our collective efforts will help us seek justice for people in Palestine.

Sona Bakhtawar Bijarani

Shikarpur

*****

The entire Muslim world is responsible for the safety and security of al-Aqsa Mosque.

The need of the hour is to urge the UN to resolve the Israel-Palestine issue in an efficient manner.

Rehana Rafique

Peshawar