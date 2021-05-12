close
Wed May 12, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2021

CTD arrests terrorist in Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 12, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist from the Northern Bypass in the provincial capital on Tuesday. An official said the wanted terrorist Momin Khan of Jamaat al-Ahrar was arrested and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession. He was allegedly wanted to the CTD of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in a number of cases of terrorism.

