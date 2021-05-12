CTD arrests terrorist in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist from the Northern Bypass in the provincial capital on Tuesday. An official said the wanted terrorist Momin Khan of Jamaat al-Ahrar was arrested and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession. He was allegedly wanted to the CTD of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in a number of cases of terrorism.