Shopkeepers, others arrested over SOPs breach

LAHORE:District administration continued its operations against violation of corona SOPs and arrested several shopkeepers and citizens besides sealing many businesses here Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz visited Chungi Amar Sadhu Bazaar where he found majority of shops opened. Following his instructions, over a dozen shops were immediately sealed and shop owners were detained.

Meanwhile, AC Raiwind Adnan Rashid raided a bakeryâ€™s manufacturing unit on Raiwind Road and sealed the warehouse because the factory management had failed to give the trail of sugar bags. DC Lahore has directed all the ACs to remain in the field and take strict action where the shop or market was open.