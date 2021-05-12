Without masks

This refers to the letter ‘Caution kills corona’ (May 11) by Rahim Baloch. Our responsible behaviour can play a big role in containing the spread of the virus. Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) expressed that a countrywide lockdown is important to deal with the current situation.

It is now the responsibility of the relevant department to ensure that all places are under a strict lockdown. In Turbat, however, almost all shops are open. No one is following SOPs. Even law enforcement personnel are not wearing masks. The authorities must look into this issue.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat