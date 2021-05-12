Narrow streets

Shahzad Town is a well-known housing society in Islamabad. Most of its streets are around 40 feet wide. However, many residents have used a large portion of the streets to set up mini lawns. This practice has significantly reduced the width of the street and has now made it difficult for pedestrians to walk on it if there is vehicular traffic on the road. In the recent past, the area has witnessed a few accidents as well.

The chief commissioner of Islamabad is requested to take necessary steps for the safety of pedestrians.

Ibn e Sadiq

Islamabad