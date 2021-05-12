AP journalist to head WP

WASHINGTON: The Washington Post named Sally Buzbee, a veteran journalist with the Associated Press, as executive editor on Tuesday, the first time a woman will head the newsroom of the prestigious newspaper. Buzbee, 55, has spent her entire career with the US news agency and is currently the AP’s executive editor and senior vice president.

Buzbee, a former Washington bureau chief for the AP, replaces Martin Baron, who retired in February after eight years at the helm of the newspaper. Buzbee will be the first woman to serve in the top editorial position at the Post since it was founded in 1877. Previous executive editors include Ben Bradlee of Watergate fame. "The Post has such a rich journalistic legacy, and such a terrific staff," Buzbee told the Post in an interview. "It’s exciting to join this organisation at a time of growth and innovation."