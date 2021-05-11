Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 949 in the district and 107 people had tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said coronavirus tests of 575 people were conducted in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 16,957 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,048. He said 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 86 at DHQ hospital and 72 were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Some 1,180 coronavirus patients have quarantined themselves at their homes.