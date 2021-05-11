237 arrested, 72 shops sealed for violating SOPs

PESHAWAR: The hide-and-seek between the police and traders continued on Monday as many shopkeepers reopened businesses despite the lockdown.

As many as 237 people were arrested and 72 shops sealed by the officials for violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Heavy contingents of police along with district administration and army personnel patrolled the streets and markets to ensure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Clashes were reported in city and Saddar areas where shopkeepers had opened shops. Though majority of the shops and markets were closed, many shopkeepers had lowered their shutters and were seen waiting for customers.