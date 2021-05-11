NH&MP, TME join hands to promote academia linkages

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME) signed a memorandum of understanding with National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by NH&MP Inspector General Dr. S Kaleem Imam, Deputy Inspector General Asghar Ali Yousafzai and Founder and CEO The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Director TME Sabina Zakir and their team members.

The main objective of this Memorandum of Understanding is to promote academia linkages, corporate collaborations, and professional development. Both organizations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including offering privileged discounts, arranging internships, orientations on entrepreneurship, trainings and giving practical exposure of theoretical knowledge and arrange joint ventures where students from both the organizations can collaborate and work together. The Millennium Education offered customized ‘privileged’ charges for the employees of NH&MP across the spectrum of institutions of Roots Millennium Schools, Millennium Colleges, Future World Schools, The Little Millennium and The Millennium Universal Colleges (TMUC), Pakistan.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, CEO, The Millennium Education, congratulated and appreciated NH&MP for their efficiency and remarkable work NH&MP has been doing in serving the nation. He further expressed his desire to extend full support to NH&MP employees by offering scholarships. Speaking on the occasion IG NH&MP Dr Salman Kaleem appreciated the dedication and commitment shown by The Millennium Education and appreciated the achievements of TME and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq. He added that teachers contribute selflessly towards nation building and such tokens of appreciation to the families of police by organizations like the TME Group are in fact a recognition by the society as a whole. He further added that the collaboration will add value and create opportunities for both the institutions.

Later, Director TME Sabina Zakir and Deputy Inspector General Asghar Ali Yousafzai signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations. IG NH&MP Dr. Salman Kaleem called upon The Millennium Education to partner in various areas of faculty development, Road Safety Initiatives and social action programmes for the students of TME.

The Millennium Education and NH&MP are hopeful that through this MoU both parties will endeavor to strengthen, promote and develop academic, community and corporate engagement and education benefits.